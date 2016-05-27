版本:
BRIEF-Atlas Holdings launches Iconex via acquisition of NCR unit

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Atlas holdings llc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Atlas holdings launches iconex through acquisition of ncr's interactive printer solutions division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

