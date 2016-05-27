BRIEF-Atlas Holdings launches Iconex via acquisition of NCR unit

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Atlas holdings llc says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Atlas holdings launches iconex through acquisition of ncr's interactive printer solutions division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results