BRIEF-Northview Apartment REIT announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Northview Apartment REIT
* Northview is authorized to purchase, in a 12 month period, up to 3.9 million units, representing 10% of its public float
* Purchases under ncib will be funded out of northview's working capital
* Northview apartment reit announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results