BRIEF-Telehop Communications Q1 basic loss $0.003/shr

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Telehop Communications Inc
* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to c$4.021 million
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.003
* Telehop announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results