BRIEF-Telehop Communications Q1 basic loss $0.003/shr

May 27 Telehop Communications Inc

* Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to c$4.021 million

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.003

* Telehop announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

