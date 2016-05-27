版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum qtrly loss per share $0.16

May 27 Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Qtrly revenues $334,000 versus $337,000

* Greenfields petroleum corporation announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2016 and operations update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

