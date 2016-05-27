版本:
BRIEF-AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund net asset value $12.64/shr, on Mar. 31

May 27 Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund Inc

* Says on march 31, 2016 net asset value per share was $12.64

* Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. Reports fourth quarter earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

