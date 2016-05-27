版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六

BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables announces pricing of $159 mln project

May 27 Transalta Renewables

* Bonds are amortizing and bear interest from their date of issue at a rate of 3.963%, payable semi-annually

* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $159 million project financing of a Quebec wind asset

