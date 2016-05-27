BRIEF-TransAlta Renewables announces pricing of $159 mln project

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Transalta Renewables
* Bonds are amortizing and bear interest from their date of issue at a rate of 3.963%, payable semi-annually
* Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $159 million project financing of a Quebec wind asset
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results