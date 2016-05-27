BRIEF-Edgefront Real Estate qtrly normalized FFO per unit $0.047

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
* Normalized AFFO per unit of $0.053 for quarter
* Qtrly normalized FFO per unit $0.047
* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust announces stable Q1 results and June distribution
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results