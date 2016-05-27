版本:
BRIEF-Edgefront Real Estate qtrly normalized FFO per unit $0.047

May 27 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

* Normalized AFFO per unit of $0.053 for quarter

* Qtrly normalized FFO per unit $0.047

* Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust announces stable Q1 results and June distribution

