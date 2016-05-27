BRIEF-Hawk exploration Q1 loss per share C$0.03

May 27 Hawk Exploration Ltd

* Reported a net loss in Q1 of 2016 of $1.3 million or $0.03 per share

* Hawk announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)