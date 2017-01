May 30 Impact Silver Corp :

* Impact silver announces first quarter 2016 financial and production results

* Q1 revenue fell 4 percent to C$3.8 million

* Net loss for Q1 2016 unchanged from 2015 at $0.3 million for quarter

* Revenue for current quarter was $3.8 million compared to $3.9 million in 2015