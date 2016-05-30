BRIEF-Verizon reaches tentative agreements with unions representing wireline employees

May 30 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon Reaches Tentative Agreements With Unions
Representing Wireline Employees
* Reached Tentative Agreements With Communications Workers
Of America And International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers
* Verizon Communications Inc Says Will Hire Additional
Associates Over Term Of Contract
* Employees Covered By These Contracts Will Receive A Wage
Increase Of 10.5% Over Term Of Contract
* If Approved By Unions, Agreements Will Run Through August
3, 2019
