2016年 5月 30日

BRIEF-Verizon reaches tentative agreements with unions representing wireline employees

May 30 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon Reaches Tentative Agreements With Unions Representing Wireline Employees

* Reached Tentative Agreements With Communications Workers Of America And International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers

* Verizon Communications Inc Says Will Hire Additional Associates Over Term Of Contract

* Employees Covered By These Contracts Will Receive A Wage Increase Of 10.5% Over Term Of Contract

* If Approved By Unions, Agreements Will Run Through August 3, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

