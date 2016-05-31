版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 31日 星期二 09:27 BJT

BRIEF-Blumetric Q2 shr $0.01

May 30 Blumetric Environmental Inc :

* Blumetric announces 2nd quarter fy2016 results

* Q2 revenue c$7.9 million versus c$7.8 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐