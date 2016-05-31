版本:
中国
2016年 5月 31日

BRIEF-Eagle graphite inc appoints Alan Grujic as interim CFO

May 31 Eagle Graphite Inc :

* Appointment of Alan Grujic as interim Chief Financial Officer

* Grujic replaces Daryl Wood

* Eagle graphite incorporated announces executive appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

