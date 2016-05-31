版本:
BRIEF-Broadsoft announces acquisition of Intellinote

May 31 Broadsoft Inc :

* For 2016, broadsoft expects acquisition to be dilutive by about $0.04 to its non-gaap earnings

* Broadsoft announces acquisition of intellinote Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan)

