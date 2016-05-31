BRIEF-Towerjazz announces completion of non-convertible unsecured bonds institutional tender

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 Towerjazz:
* Towerjazz Announces Successful Completion Of Non-Convertible unsecured bonds institutional tender
* Received binding commitments from institutional investors to invest about $100 million in its long-term unsecured straight bonds
* Series g bonds are payable in seven semi-annual principal installments from 2020 to 2023, carry an annual coupon of 2.79%
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)