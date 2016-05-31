版本:
2016年 5月 31日

BRIEF-Towerjazz announces completion of non-convertible unsecured bonds institutional tender

May 31 Towerjazz:

* Towerjazz Announces Successful Completion Of Non-Convertible unsecured bonds institutional tender

* Received binding commitments from institutional investors to invest about $100 million in its long-term unsecured straight bonds

* Series g bonds are payable in seven semi-annual principal installments from 2020 to 2023, carry an annual coupon of 2.79% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

