BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator Pharmaceuticals for $30.25 per share

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator for $30.25 per share
* Jazz Pharma expects to finance deal with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its senior secured credit facility
* Deal to add Vyxeos, to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' portfolio
* Deal for about $1.5 billion
* Transaction expected to be accretive to non-gaap adjusted eps beginning in 2018 and beyond for Jazz Pharma
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Celator Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Celator for $30.25 per share
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)