BRIEF-China Nepstar Chain Drugstore reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 31 China Nepstar Chain Drugstore Ltd

* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 same store sales rose 9.8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Revenue for q1 of 2016 increased by 9.9% to $129.4 million

* Q1 revenue rose 9.9 percent to rmb 834.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share rmb 0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

