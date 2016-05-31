BRIEF-YY Inc Q1 earnings per ADS RMB3.65

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership
* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company
May 31 YY Inc :
* YY reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 43.4 percent to RMB 1.649 billion
* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.65
* Due to transition to increasing amount of UGC content revenues across YY platform, continued to experience compression to gross, operating margins
* Qtrly non GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 5.3% to RMB4.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE US$ Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)