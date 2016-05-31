版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 31日 星期二 17:08 BJT

BRIEF-YY Inc Q1 earnings per ADS RMB3.65

May 31 YY Inc :

* YY reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 43.4 percent to RMB 1.649 billion

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS was RMB3.65

* Due to transition to increasing amount of UGC content revenues across YY platform, continued to experience compression to gross, operating margins

* Qtrly non GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 5.3% to RMB4.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐