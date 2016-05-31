CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bank Of Nova Scotia Q2 earnings per share C$1.23

(Corrects fifth bullet to show revenue was $6.59 billion in the
latest Q2, not $11.8 billion)
May 31 Bank Of Nova Scotia :
* Scotiabank reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share C$1.23
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.46
* Q2 total revenue $6.59 billion versus $5.94 billion last
year
* Qtrly net interest income $3,518 million versus $3,198
million last year
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $752 million, up
from $448 million in same quarter last year
* Says as at April 30, 2016, CET1, tier 1, total capital and
leverage ratios are well above basel III all-in minimum
requirements
* Qtrly roe of 12.1%, compared to 15.1%
* Bank Of Nova Scotia says at quarter end bank's common
equity tier 1 capital ratio "remains strong" at 10.1%
