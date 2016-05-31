BRIEF-Great Plains Energy to buy Westar Energy for $8.6 bln

May 31 Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Great Plains Energy To Acquire Westar Energy, Creating Long-Term value for shareholders and cost savings for customers

* Expects acquisition will be significantly accretive after first year of operations

* Long-Term earnings growth target of combined company is expected to grow to 6-8% better than either company on a standalone basis

* Also secured $750 million mandatorily preferred convertible equity commitment from ontario municipal employees retirement system

* Westar ceo ruelle will remain in his current role with westar until closing of transaction

* Great plains energy will add one director from westar board of directors to great plains energy board of directors

* Transaction, valued at $12.2 billion

* To acquire westar in a combined cash and stock transaction

* Deal for total equity value of approximately $8.6 billion

* Westar shareholders will receive $60.00 per share of total consideration

* Westar shareholders will receive $51.00 in cash and $9.00 in great plains energy common stock

* Expects acquisition will be neutral to earnings-per-share in first full calendar year

* Upon completion of transaction, bassham will be chairman and chief executive officer of combined company

* Secured approximately $8.0 billion of committed debt financing from goldman sachs bank usa,goldman sachs lending partners llc

* Goldman, sachs & co. Served as exclusive financial advisor and bracewell llp served as legal advisor to great plains energy

Upon closing, Westar will become a wholly owned subsidiary of great plains energy