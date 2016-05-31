BRIEF-E-Commerce China Dangdang agrees to be taken private for US$556 mln

May 31 E Commerce China Dangdang Inc
* Commerce China Dangdang Inc. enters into definitive merger
agreement for going private transaction
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will be beneficially
owned by Ms. Peggy Yu Yu , chairwoman of board of directors of
co
* Buyer group intends to fund merger through combination of
rollover financing from rollover shareholders of 136.5 million
shares
* Transaction valuing company at approximately US$556
million on a fully diluted basis
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will acquire company fo
US$6.70 per American Depositary Share
* Dangdang Holding Company Limited will also be owned by
Guoqing Li , director, CEO, other members of management of
company
* Buyer group also intends to fund merger through proceeds
from a committed loan facility in an amount of up to US$164
million
