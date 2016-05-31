版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sandoz broadens pharma portfolio with addition of Euro-Pharm product line

May 31 Sandoz Canada Inc:

* Sandoz broadens its pharmaceutical portfolio with acquisition of Euro-Pharm product line

* Sandoz Canada says Sandoz AG acquires North American product portfolio of Euro-Pharm International Canada Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

