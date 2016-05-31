BRIEF-MGM Resorts, MGM Growth Properties to buy Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

June 1 MGM Resorts International

* MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC announce transactions to acquire Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

* MGM Resorts will pay approximately $600 million for Boyd Gaming's 50 percent interest

* Borgata to be added to existing master lease between MGM Resorts and MGP, initial rent payment to MGP to increase by $100 million

* Following completion of acquisition of Boyd Gaming's interest, MGP will acquire Borgata's real property from MGM Resorts

* Says expect transaction to result in high single digit percentage accretion to AFFO per share

* Deal for $900 million

* Expects to fund acquisition of Borgata Real and assumption of related debt with a combination of existing cash on hand

* MGM Resorts international says to acquire Boyd Gaming Corporation's 50 percent interest in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

* MGP to lease back real property to a unit of Mgm Resorts, after which a subsidiary of MGM Resorts will operate Borgata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: