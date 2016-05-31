版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming to sell its 50% interest in Borgata

May 31 Boyd Gaming Corp -

* Boyd Gaming Corp says Borgata estimates that it is entitled to property tax refunds totaling $180 and estimates for open tax appeals

* Boyd gaming to sell its 50% interest in Borgata Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

