2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Forbes Energy Services hires advisors to explore strategic alternatives related to its capital structure

May 31 Forbes Energy Services :

* Forbes Energy Services hires advisors to explore strategic alternatives related to its capital structure

* Retained financial advisors Jefferies LLC and legal advisors Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP to advise on strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

