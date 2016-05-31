版本:
BRIEF-Airiq Inc says purchased certain software assets of Timeout Studios Inc

May 31 (Reuters) -

* Airiq Inc says financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed

* Airiq announces acquisition of mobile web application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IQ.V ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

