公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

May 31 CHC Student Housing Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Qtrly property revenues of $1.3 million versus $1.4 million

* Qtrly ffo loss per share $0.14

* Qtrly affo loss per share $0.16

* Chc student housing announces first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

