公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties announces sale of a hotel for $10.5 million

May 31 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties announces the sale of a hotel for $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

