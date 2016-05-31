BRIEF-Reitmans Canada posts quarterly loss per share of C$0.09

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
June 1 Reitmans Canada Ltd
* Reitmans (Canada) limited announces its results for the three months ended April 30, 2016
* Sales for three months ended April 30, 2016 were C$203.5 million as compared with C$201.7 million for three months ended May 2, 2015
* Qtrly same store sales increased 8.8 pct
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.09
* "company looks forward to re-opening its stores in fort McMurray"
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10, revenue view C$203.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.