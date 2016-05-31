BRIEF-Mylan prices senior notes

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Mylan Nv
* Mylan announces pricing of senior notes
* Pricing of a private placement of $6 .5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes
* Says completion of offering of notes, Mylan intends to reduce commitments under its bridge credit agreement
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to finance its previously announced public offer
* Pricing of senior notes, comprised of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.50% senior notes due 2019 at an issue price of 99.888% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.