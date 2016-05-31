BRIEF-Playboy Enterprises says Ben Kohn appointed interim CEO

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Playboy Enterprises Inc
* Move follows exit of scott flanders who has been named chief executive officer of eHealth Inc
* Ben Kohn , Managing Partner at Rizvi Traverse, private equity firm that holds a majority stake in playboy, has been appointed interim CEO
* Flanders will remain on Playboy's board of directors and will retain his ownership interest in company
* Playboy enterprises, inc. Announces leadership transition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.