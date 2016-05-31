版本:
BRIEF-Playboy Enterprises says Ben Kohn appointed interim CEO

May 31 Playboy Enterprises Inc

* Move follows exit of scott flanders who has been named chief executive officer of eHealth Inc

* Ben Kohn , Managing Partner at Rizvi Traverse, private equity firm that holds a majority stake in playboy, has been appointed interim CEO

* Flanders will remain on Playboy's board of directors and will retain his ownership interest in company

* Playboy enterprises, inc. Announces leadership transition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

