公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says borrowing base adjusted by about 10 pct to $380 mln

May 31 Bonterra Energy Corp

* Bonterra energy announces update to borrowing base

* Borrowing base has been adjusted by approximately 10% from $425 million to $380 million

* Revolving period on facilities expires on april 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

