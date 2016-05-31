BRIEF-Bonterra Energy says borrowing base adjusted by about 10 pct to $380 mln

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
May 31 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra energy announces update to borrowing base
* Borrowing base has been adjusted by approximately 10% from $425 million to $380 million
* Revolving period on facilities expires on april 30, 2017
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.