版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-Inc Research says retirement of chairman James Ogle

May 31 Inc Research Holdings Inc -

* Inc Research announces the retirement of James T. Ogle, chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐