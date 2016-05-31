版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Iron Ore announces update on Ontario Gold Properties sale

May 31 Pacific Iron Ore Corp

* Pacific Iron Ore Corporation announces update on sale of Ontario Gold Properties

* Continues to work with purchaser on sale of its interests in St. Anthony's gold project as well as its other Ontario properties

* Corporation anticipates that transaction will close in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

