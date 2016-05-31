版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Eagle point credit company says announces offering of unsecured notes

May 31 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc -

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

