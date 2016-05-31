版本:
BRIEF-US Oil Sands resumes construction activities on PR Spring project

June 1 US Oil Sands Inc

* US Oil Sands announces successful closing of rights offering and restart of full construction operations at PR Spring

* Resumed full construction activities on PR spring project

* Following mechanical completion, commissioning procedures on PR spring project will begin, followed by start-up, expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

