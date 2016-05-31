BRIEF-US Oil Sands resumes construction activities on PR Spring project

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
June 1 US Oil Sands Inc
* US Oil Sands announces successful closing of rights offering and restart of full construction operations at PR Spring
* Resumed full construction activities on PR spring project
* Following mechanical completion, commissioning procedures on PR spring project will begin, followed by start-up, expected in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.