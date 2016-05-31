BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation raises unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 bln

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Air Lease Corp
* Extended maturity date from May 5, 2019 to May 5, 2020 and increased total revolving commitments to $3.13 billion from $2.78 billion
* Lenders hold revolving commitments totaling $2.78 billion that mature on May 5, 2020; remaining revolving commitments maturing before May 5,2020
* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.13 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.