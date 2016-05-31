版本:
BRIEF-Jaguar Resources says has secured a drilling opportunity in Central Alberta

May 31 Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces Multi :

* Well farm-in drilling opportunity for liquids rich wilrich formation in Central Alberta

* Says that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.5 million

