版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 06:58 BJT

BRIEF-Morningstar Inc acquires InvestSoft Technology

May 31 Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar Inc acquires InvestSoft Technology, provider of fixed-income analytics

* Terms were not disclosed

* Will rebrand InvestSoft under Morningstar name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐