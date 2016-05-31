BRIEF-Hanesbrands sees FY GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.57

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands updates 2016 financial guidance to reflect pending acquisitions
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.51 to $1.57
* An annualized basis, expects acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands to contribute approximately $800 million in net sales
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.89 to $1.95
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.