BRIEF-Kelt Exploration announces amendments to its credit facility

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Kelt Exploration Ltd
* Kelt exploration announces amendments to its credit facility
* Agreed to certain amendments to its existing credit facility and borrowing base has been re-determined at $185.0 million
* Expects to realize annual savings of approximately $900,000 by eliminating standby fees on unused credit amounts at current rate
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.