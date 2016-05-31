BRIEF-PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Pdvwireless Inc
* Acknowledged existence of third party discussing view of status of joint petition for rulemaking company filed with FCC
* Intends to provide an update on status of joint petition during its next earnings call, which will be held in mid-June 2016
* To company's knowledge, FCC has not reached a decision on joint petition
* Continuing to maintain an open dialogue with FCC and other interested parties to achieve its desired outcome on joint petition.
* PdvWireless provides update on FCC joint petition for rulemaking process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.