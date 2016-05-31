版本:
BRIEF-Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corp as Executive Vice President

May 31 Kilroy Realty Corp

* Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corporation as Executive Vice President

* Says Murphy was formerly Senior Vice President and West Coast Lead for Biomed Realty

