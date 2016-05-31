BRIEF-Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corp as Executive Vice President

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
May 31 Kilroy Realty Corp
* Tracy Murphy joins Kilroy Realty Corporation as Executive Vice President
* Says Murphy was formerly Senior Vice President and West Coast Lead for Biomed Realty
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.