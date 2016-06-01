BRIEF-Raging River announces acquisition of Rock Energy Inc for $109 mln

June 1 Raging River Exploration Inc

* Announces corporate acquisition of Rock Energy Inc

* Rock shareholders will receive, for each rock share held, 0.082 Raging River common shares

* Total consideration for acquisition is about $109 million

* Consideration for acquisition is comprised of issuance of 3.896 mln common shares of Raging River

* Deal includes 2,550 boe/d of production and about 25 net sections in Kerrobert area of southwest Saskatchewan

* Deal also includes assumption of about $67 million of debt inclusive of bank debt,working capital deficiency, expected deal costs