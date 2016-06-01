BRIEF-Raging River announces acquisition of Rock Energy Inc for $109 mln

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Raging River Exploration Inc
* Announces corporate acquisition of Rock Energy Inc
* Rock shareholders will receive, for each rock share held, 0.082 Raging River common shares
* Total consideration for acquisition is about $109 million
* Consideration for acquisition is comprised of issuance of 3.896 mln common shares of Raging River
* Deal includes 2,550 boe/d of production and about 25 net sections in Kerrobert area of southwest Saskatchewan
* Deal also includes assumption of about $67 million of debt inclusive of bank debt,working capital deficiency, expected deal costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )))
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio