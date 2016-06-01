BRIEF-Autohome Inc says Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.33 per share

June 1 Autohome Inc :

* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 53.7 to 59.8 percent

* Q1 earnings per share rmb 2.16

* Qtrly net revenues increased 75.5% year-over-year to $169.6 million

* Currently expects to generate net revenues in range of rmb1,323 million ($205.2 million) to rmb1,376 million ($213.4 million) in q2

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.39; qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue view cny 1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rmb 1.094 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.05 billion

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.54

* Q1 earnings per share view rmb 1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S