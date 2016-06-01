BRIEF-Autohome Inc says Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.33 per share

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4
June 1 Autohome Inc :
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 53.7 to 59.8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share rmb 2.16
* Qtrly net revenues increased 75.5% year-over-year to $169.6 million
* Currently expects to generate net revenues in range of rmb1,323 million ($205.2 million) to rmb1,376 million ($213.4 million) in q2
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.39; qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue view cny 1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rmb 1.094 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.05 billion
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.54
* Q1 earnings per share view rmb 1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio