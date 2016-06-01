版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 17:45 BJT

BRIEF-Franchisee Wendy's Japan to acquire First Kitchen

June 1 Wendys Co :

* Franchisee wendy's japan to acquire first kitchen with 136 restaurants

* Closing of deal, which involves 136 restaurants, is anticipated at end of june

* Wendy's japan , has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of equity of first kitchen ltd. From suntory holdings ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐