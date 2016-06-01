BRIEF-Franchisee Wendy's Japan to acquire First Kitchen

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4
June 1 Wendys Co :
* Franchisee wendy's japan to acquire first kitchen with 136 restaurants
* Closing of deal, which involves 136 restaurants, is anticipated at end of june
* Wendy's japan , has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of equity of first kitchen ltd. From suntory holdings ltd
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio