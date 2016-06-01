BRIEF-Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement

June 1 Pretium Resources Inc:

* Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share

* Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: