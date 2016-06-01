BRIEF-Pretium Resources to complete C$5 mln private placement

BRIEF-Aercap leased, purchased and sold 458 aircraft in 2016
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Pretium Resources Inc:
* Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow through share private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement consisting of 437,000 flow-through common shares of Pretivm at a price of C$11.45 per share
* Proceeds will be used to fund grass-roots exploration about 15 kilometers east of mine construction underway at Brucejack project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signed lease agreements for 56 aircraft, including 21 wide-body and 35 narrow-body aircraft in Q4; purchased 19 aircraft in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in 2017, capstone expects to produce 94,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper from its Pinto Valley, Cozamin And Minto mines
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio