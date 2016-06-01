BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company prices offering of unsecured notes

June 1 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Prices offering of unsecured notes

* Priced a public offering of $24.9 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% notes due 2020

* Says has priced a public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% notes due 2020

* 2020 notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof