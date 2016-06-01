BRIEF-California Resources announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 California Resources Corp :
* Reverse stock split proportionally reduced total number of shares outstanding from approximately 410 million to approximately 41 million
* Concurrently with reverse split, authorized shares reduced from 2 billion to 200 million, authorized preferred stock reduced to 20 million
* Each 10 shares of company's common stock outstanding were combined into 1 share of common stock
* California Resources Corporation announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio