2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-American Lithium to start Phase 2 drill program in Northern Fish Lake Valley Lithium Brine project

June 1 American Lithium Corp :

* American Lithium announces exploration permits to commence Phase 2 drill program in Northern Fish Lake Valley Lithium Brine Project

* On track to commence Phase 2 exploration drill program in 2H 2016, with permits for 13 drill holes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

