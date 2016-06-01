BRIEF-Parker Drilling secures amendment to credit facility

BRIEF-Kivalliq announces $3 mln financing package
* Kivalliq announces $3 million financing package; Sandstorm makes equity investment and payment for royalty portfolio
June 1 Parker Drilling Co :
* Credit facility maturity date of January 2020 was not changed
* Agreed to terms with its lenders on an amendment to its 2015 secured credit agreement
* Expect to fund 2016 capital program and interest obligations through cash flow operations, cash on hand without accessing credit facility
* Terms of amendment provide covenant relief and flexibility
* Parker Drilling secures amendment to credit facility
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio